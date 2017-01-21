PIC – Cash calendar winners announced

The Friends of the Falher Library 2016 Christmas Cash Calendar fundraiser was a success, selling all three hundred cash calendars. This year’s $500 winner for Christmas Day was Jeannette Cinq-Mars. Roger Pitre won the $1,000 draw on December 31. The Friends of the Falher Library’s mission is to help the Falher Library/Bibliothèque Dentinger with extra funding. Your purchase of the Cash Calendar helps keep the Friends’ commitment to give the community and the Library the opportunity to provide special programming like movie events, new books and upgrades like the two new computers last year. Fundraising is never easy, and would not be a success without the support of community and passion of volunteers. This fundraiser allows the Friends of the Falher Library to make a noticeable difference every year. Above, chairperson Wendy Gagnon (left), and winner Jeannette Cinq-Mars.