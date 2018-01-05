PIC – Carolers sing for live Nativity Scene in Falher



Pictured above is the Northern Lights Choir performing as part of the live Nativity Scene, held at the Gazebo in Falher in the evening of Dec. 21, 2017. They sang ‘Silent Night’ and others as part of the event. Tony Smit narrated the event, quoting from the Bible the story of Jesus’ birth. Rachel Nairn and Henco Smit portrayed Mary and Joseph. Serene Nairn, Anya Smit and Adelle Levesque played the Angels. Roger Mackell, Nicolas Levesque and Daniel Levesque played the shepherds. Jalil Levesque, Samuel Levesque and Adrian Smit played the Three Wise Men. Eric Verstappen, of The Co-operators in Falher, provided the donkey and lambs for the event. Diane Gervais provided the costumes through the Ste. Anne Paroisse and Ecole Routhier. Smoky River Family Community Support Services was on hand to accept donations, and Director Lynn Florence passed out Teddy Bears to children and families.