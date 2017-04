Ecole Heritage badminton players participated in the Hillside Invitational Tournament in Valleyview April 8. Pictured above are Josh Fischer – bronze intermediate boys singles; Amber Guérette – gold junior girls singles; David Therriault – silver senior mens singles; and Kayla Guérette – gold senior girls singles. The next tournament will be the Ecole Héritage/GPV Invitational April 22. The singles event will be held at Ecole Heritage and doubles will be held at Ecole Routhier.