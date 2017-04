Betty Despins was at the Villa Beausejour on April 2 to show her photograph artworks. They are of local wildlife and flowers. Despins’ mother, Lina Vandeligt, was a resident at the Villa Beausejour and she has since passed away. Lise Roby, the activities coordinator for the Villa Beausejour, saw Despins at the funeral and invited her to host an exhibition at the villa. “She really does nice work,” says Roby. Some staff and residents have purchased her artworks for the villa.