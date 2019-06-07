Pelletier shines in school bus zone roadeo

Drivers are tested to make a right turn beside a curb.

Richard Froese

For The Express

A Falher bus driver finished in the top three in the fourth annual Zone 5 (Northwest) School Bus Roadeo in High Prairie on May 25 hosted by the High Prairie School Division.



Veteran driver Carmen Pelletier placed second in the event that drew 15 contestants, says Harry Davis, director of transportation for HPSD and event co-ordinator.



She also finished second in 2017 and 2016, but did not place in the top three in 2018.



Ken Wilhite of Peace Wapiti School Division in Grande Prairie won the title while Kelly Bertin of Peace Wapiti finished third.



The top finishers qualify for the Alberta School Bus Roadeo June 8 in Red Deer.



“All drivers had a great time,” Davis says.



“Every participant enthusiastically welcomed the challenging events and had fun doing it.



“They are to be applauded.”



Drivers were required to perform 12 events to test their bus driving skills, such as parallel parking, reversing, driving in a straight line, offset alley, right turn, stopping at a railway crossing and at a stop sign, and pre-trip inspections, along with a written exam of 50 questions with multiple choice.



The roadeo also included drivers from Northland School Division and Kapawe’no First Nation.



Drivers from the Fort Vermilion School District and Peace River School Division also planned to participate.



But wildfires in areas around High Level and north of Peace River kept them away, Davis says.



Bus drivers in school divisions around Alberta are a big family to each other, he says.



“When a division or area is threatened, we are all concerned, and supportive of their challenges,” Davis says.



“Our thoughts and best wishes go out to them and their communities.”



Davis thanks division trustees, staff, judges, and those who donated prizes to support the event.

-PAST WINNERS:

2019: (15 Drivers)

1.Ken Wilhite (PW-GP)

2.Carmen Pelletier (HPSD-Falher)

3.Kelly Bertin (PW-GP)

2018: (17 Drivers)

1.Kirsten Burger (HPSD)

2.Kevin Auger (Northland)

3(Tie) Candace Barber (HPSD) and Donna Duke (PW-GP)

2017: (14 Drivers)

1.Melody Tollefsrud (PW-GP)

2.Carmen Pelletier (HPSD-Falher)

3.Candace Barber (HPSD-HP)

2016: (20 Drivers)

1.Jamie Bilyk (HPSD-HP)

2.Carmen Pelletier (HPSD-Falher)

3.Larry Auger (HPSD-HP)

4.Mary Reade (HPSD)

5.Candace Barber (HPSD-HP)

6.Myrna Lanctot (HPSD-Falher)