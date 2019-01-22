Peace River kicks off centennial celebrations



Tom Henihan

Express Staff

Peace River 100 Anniversary celebrations got off to an auspicious beginning on Saturday January 10, with over 200 people attending the kickoff event at the Athabasca Hall.



The event featured a sketch by the Peace Players and a performance by the Peace River Community Choir.



The Peace Players performance involved a re-enactment of the Town of Peace River’s first council meeting and went on to cover various milestones in the town’s history including the opening of the Peace River suspension bridge.



The celebrations also included a show of archival photographs that chronicle the development of the town from the early 1900s.



The photographs were on display in the reception area of the Athabasca Hall where coffee and a wide variety of confectionary were on offer to visitors, many of whom engaged in conversations and reminiscences prompted by the photo exhibition.



A photo booth, which included period costumes and an opportunity to have a photograph taken with a likeness of local legend “Twelve Foot Davis,” was in constant demand with visitors lining up to get a photographic momentum of the occasion.



Skating at Riverfront Park was also part of the event’s activities.



The PR100 planning committee co-chaired by Alisha Mody and Robin Willox has numerous events planned throughout the year and promotional toolkits are available for community groups that want to stage their own centennial event.



From May until the end of the year, a centennial exhibit and artifacts display at the Peace River Museum and archival photographs will be on display at the Northern Alberta Railway station.



The Logo Art Show, an exhibit of all the PR100 logo contest submissions will be exhibited at the Peace River Municipal Library from May 15 to June 12.



Dave Cruickshank, a bridge engineer, won the logo competition. Cruickshank, originally from Manitoba has been living and working in Peace River since 2015.



A “Concert in the Park,” will take place on June 15 at Riverfront Park, and on June 21 the official unveiling of permanent flagpoles with the raising of the Treaty 8 and Métis Flags will take place, also at Riverfront Park.



The opening of the Peace Regional Recreation Centre Opening is scheduled for sometime in August with the day to be announced.



Other events include the planting of centennial trees, the installation of a centennial mural and a time capsule to remain sealed for fifty years with additional details to be announced.



Marking the incorporation of Peace River being officially incorporated as a town on December 1, 1919, The PR100 closing ceremonies will take place on December 1 with details to be confirmed.