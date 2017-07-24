Peace River Integrated Traffic Unit detects 194 km / hr speeder on Hwy 986

RCMP

News release

Little Buffalo, Alberta –On July 14, 2017 at approximately 8:00 PM an RCMP member of the Peace River Integrated Traffic Unit conducted a traffic stop on Highway 986 regarding a speeding vehicle.

The on coming vehicle was travelling at a recorded speed of 194 km/hr in a posted 100km/hr zone, nearly twice the speed limit. The vehicle had two occupants. The adult male driver from Little Buffalo, Alberta, is faced with a mandatory court appearance for speeding, scheduled for September 19, 2017 in Red Earth Creek, Alberta. The driver was also charged with failing to produce his drivers licence which holds a $233 fine.