Peace River Court July 24, 2017

Bonnie Lynne Casselton age 31 Charged with indignity to body and accessory after the fact to murder.

July 24 prelim was waived no new date yet.

Brain Douglas Vautour July 24 :

Theft under $5000 guilty plea

B & E commit theft withdrawn times 2

theft under $5000 guilty plea times 2

mischief property under withdrawn

housebreak/ commit theft withdrawn times 2

theft under $5000 guilty plea

GLOBAL SENTENCE: 90 DAYS LESS PRE-TRIAL CUSTODY OF 51 DAYS = 39 DAYS

Lucas Lloyd Lundstrom 30 Charged with indignity to body and accessory after the fact to murder.

Aug 14 9:30 Rm#002 election and plea in Peace River

Blake Murphy has been charged with murder

Aug 14 9:30 RM#002 election and plea in Peace River.