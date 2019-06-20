Peace River celebrates Pride Weekend

Peace River Regional Pride Parade as it makes it way from Main Street to Riverside Park, June 8.

Tom Henihan

Express Staff

The ninth annual Peace River LGBTQ2 Weekend and Pride Parade took place over the June 7 weekend with the Saturday parade beginning at noon on Main Street and following a route through downtown to Riverside Park.



The Rainbow Flag, raised on June 3 remained flying to June 9, in celebration of Pride Week with most other activities and celebration taking place through the June 7 weekend.



Peace River Pride Society President, Megan McCammon said a few words from the gazebo in Riverside Park, welcoming everyone and offering a special thank you to the numerous volunteers who help the weekend activities.



McCammon then handed the microphone over to Peace River Mayor, Tom Tarpey, who spoke about the Pride Parade being an important date on the Town’s calendar as it reflects Peace River’s open and inclusive community.



The first “Pride Walk” in Peace River took place in 2010, organized by a group of local volunteers. Over the years, the walk has become a parade and a weekend of Pride events.



Peace River Pride Society has organized the events for the last three years.



With excellent weather for the event, approximately 150 people participated in the parade and many more stood along the sidewalk with most onlookers following the parade to the live music and free lunch event in Riverside Park.



Little Peter from Big Eddy Cree Nation in Manitoba provided the music.



Other events included an Arts and Crafts exhibition at the NAR Station on Friday evening and the Saturday events included a free screening of “Call Me by Your Name” at River City Cinema from 3pm to 5pm and free golf at Golf World on the Peace, from 6pm to 8pm.



A Volunteer appreciation lunch was held on Sunday June 9, for all volunteers involved in the Pride 2019 Weekend.



The society holds “Let’s Have Brunch” at the Sawridge from 11am to 1pm on the fourth Sunday of each month.



“Both of these events are a chance to come chat and meet people casually,” says McCammon.



For more information, the Pride Society can be found on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram at @prpridesociety or reached at peaceriverpridesociety@gmail.com