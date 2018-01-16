Peace Regional RCMP – Search warrant results in seizure of firearms and drugs

RCMP

News release

Peace Regional RCMP have laid charges against two residents of Peace River following a drug trafficking investigation.

The Peace Regional RCMP’s General Investigation Section and the Grande Prairie ALERT team entered into an investigation targeting individuals believed to be involved in trafficking drugs in Peace River.

As a result of the investigation, and (1) adult male was arrested in an apartment building as he entered a residence and an (1) adult female was arrested before returning to the apartment building.

On January 14th, 2018, a search warrant was executed on the same residence the adult male was entering within the apartments at 9805 77th avenue, Peace River, Alberta.

The search warrant resulted in the seizure of a loaded firearm, ammunition, cash, suspected; cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin, oxycodone, a large quantity of unknown powders and evidence of drug trafficking.

“The public’s information is a big part of police investigations like this, that make the community safer by taking a firearm off the streets and illicit drugs out of the community” said S/Sgt. Meyer

Bryce Cole PYLE (25) of Peace River has been charged with :

Possession of a Controlled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking (cocaine) Possession of a Controlled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking (methamphetamine) Possession of a Controlled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking (oxycodone) Possession of a Controlled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking (heroin) Possession of a Controlled Substance (cocaine) Possession of a Controlled Substance (methamphetamine) Possession of a Controlled Substance (heroin) Possession of a Controlled Substance (oxycodone) Careless use of a firearm (shotgun) Possession of a Weapon dangerous to Public Peace (shotgun) Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm (shotgun) x 2 Unauthorized Possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle. Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm, knowing its possession is unauthorized x 2 Operate a motor vehicle while disqualified Possession of Proceeds of Crime Unsafe storage of Firearm

Teagan CAMPBELL (25) of Peace River has been charged with:

Possession of a Controlled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking (cocaine) Possession of a Controlled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking (methamphetamine) Possession of a Controlled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking (heroin) Possession of a Controlled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking (oxycodone) Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm, knowing its possession is unauthorized Unsafe storage of Firearm Possession of Proceeds of Crime

Teagan CAMPBELL was released on cash bail, and Bryce Cole PYLE was remanded into custody.