Peace Regional RCMP request information into Graffiti Vandalism

RCMP

News release

Peace River, AB: On August 27, 2016 RCMP members from the Peace Regional RCMP received a complaint in Peace River, Alberta of graffiti vandalism to the Springfield School.

RCMP are looking for information regarding possible suspects as well as any information on the “303” tag.

If you have information about this investigation please call the Peace Regional RCMP at 780-624-6677 or call your local police detachment. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS.