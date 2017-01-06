Peace Regional RCMP look for public assistance to identify witness

Peace River, Alberta – Peace Regional RCMP are investigating a stabbing that occurred in the early morning of December 17, 2016 at or near the McNamara Liquor Store. RCMP are asking for public assistance in identifying the female who attended the downtown Fas Gas at approximately 1:55 AM on December 17, 2016. Police are looking to speak with this female and consider her a possible witness.

The female is described as:

Brown orblack shoulder length hair

Approximately 5’5, 130 lbs

Wearing a black jacket and white mittens

Driving a dark coloured Chevrolet Cruze

Please see attached surveillance image.

RCMP continue to investigate. If you recognize this person, are this person or have information about this incident, please contact the Peace Regional RCMP at 780-624-6677. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online at www.tipsubmit.com.

Cst. Jessica Roy

Peace Regional RCMP

780-624-6677