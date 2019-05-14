Peace Regional RCMP lay charges in series of break-ins and thefts

Express Staff

In the evening hours of May 5th, 2019, Peace Regional R.C.M.P. were dispatched to a report of a truck and trailer having been stolen from the shop of a business in the rural, St. Isidore, Alberta, area.



Police attended the location and learned that the suspect in the theft of truck and trailer, had left behind a vehicle that was found to have been stolen during the course of a break and enter to a Grimshaw area residence, earlier in the day.



The stolen truck and trailer were observed by a member of the public along highway 986 in Northern Sunrise County, later the same evening, with a suspect hitch hiking outside.



The suspect was ultimately picked up by a passing motorist, but was intercepted and apprehended by police a short time later.



As a result of the investigation, Misty Rose Lawrence, a 29 year old resident of the Brownvale area, has been charged with multiple offences including:

Break and enter to commit theft (x2 counts)

Theft of a motor vehicle (x2 counts)

Theft over $5000

Resisting a peace officer (x2 counts)

Operate a motor vehicle while prohibited (x2 counts)

Failing to comply with conditions of recognizance (x6 counts) .

The accused remains in custody at this time and is next scheduled to appear in Peace River provincial court on May 13th, 2019, in relation to these matters.



Police would like to thank the public for their assistance in this investigation by reporting suspicious activity.



If you have information on this or any other crime, you can contact the Peace Regional RCMP Detachment at 780-624-6611 or your local police.



If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.”