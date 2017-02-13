Peace Regional RCMP : Investigation into the shooting of a male

RCMP

News release

Grimshaw, Alberta – Peace Regional RCMP are investigating the shooting of a male that occurred in the Grimshaw area in the evening of February 12, 2017. Shortly after 9:00 PM, Peace Regional RCMP responded to a call where a male was found to have been shot. The male is currently in stable condition.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Peace Regional RCMP at 780-624-6677 or 780-624-6611. Information can also be forwarded to police anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.