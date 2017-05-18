Peace Regional RCMP investigating found human remains

RCMP

News release

Peace River, Alberta – Peace Regional RCMP are investigating the circumstances surrounding human remains which were found in a burned holiday trailer on Reno Road, approximately 40 kilometers southeast of Peace River, Alberta on Wednesday, May 17.

Members from the RCMP’s Major Crimes Unit (MCU) have assumed carriage of the file and are being assisted by members from the Peace Regional RCMP Detachment and the RCMP’s Forensic Identification Section (FIS). Provincial Fire Investigators also are involved in the ongoing investigation.

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday, May 19 at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Edmonton.

The RCMP would like to hear from anyone who may have seen or heard anything unusual or suspicious in the area of Reno Road, southeast of the community of Peace River between Monday, May 15 and Wednesday, May 17.

Anyone with information which they believe may be of assistance to police in this matter are asked to call the Peace Regional RCMP Detachment or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).