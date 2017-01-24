Peace Regional RCMP Investigate Fatal Collision

For Immediate Release

January 24, 2017

Berwyn, Alberta –Peace Regional RCMP responded to a call of a collision near the entrance to the Village of Berwyn and Highway 2. An ambulance had came upon the collision. A lone adult female driver, travelling in a car collided with a southbound pickup truck that had a lone adult male driving. The Peace River Collision Analyst attended and the scene along with RCMP officers and multiple local Fire Departments. The adult male driver of the pickup truck was not physically injured, the adult female driver of the car was trapped in the vehicle until extricated by the Fire Department, where she was then transported to hospital. The adult female driver died prior to being transported by air ambulance to Grande Prairie.

The investigation continues at this time into the cause of the collision.