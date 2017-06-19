Peace Regional RCMP Investigate Attempt Murder

RCMP

News release

Berywn, Alberta – On June 15, 2017 at approximately 0630 a.m., Peace Regional RCMP responded to a shooting complaint at a residence in Berwyn. A suspect vehicle fled the area and was not immediately located. The victim of the shooting received non life threatening injuries. Later in the day while patrolling a Peace Regional RCMP member located the suspect vehicle from the shooting in Berwyn at a residence in Grimshaw, Alberta. One of the suspects from the shooting complaint and another female were taken into custody and were charged.

Rebecca Rita Garnett, a 27-year-old from Grimshaw, Alberta was charged with Attempt Murder, Aggravated Assault, Break and Enter, Possession of Break and Enter tool, Use of Firearm in aggravated assault, Possession of Firearm, Prohibited Possession of Firearm and Possession for the purpose of Trafficking x 3, and Possession of a controlled substance x 2. She will be appearing in Peace River Provincial Court on June 19, 2017 via CCTV.

Tina Redekop, a 26-year-old from Peace River, Alberta was charged with , Possession for the purpose of Trafficking x 3, and Possession of a controlled substance x 2. She has been remanded into custody. She will be appearing in Peace River Provincial Court on June 19, 2017.

Police believe these acts were not random and there is no further risk to public safety.

As this matter is now before the courts no further information will be made available.

If you have information about this incident please call the Peace Regional RCMP at 780-624-6611. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com.