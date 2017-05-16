Peace Regional RCMP charge three more individuals in fatal house fire investigation

RCMP

News release

Cadotte Lake, Alberta – Peace Regional RCMP confirm that three additional individuals have been charged in relation to the death of Marvin Nahachick Jr.** (31) who died in a fatal house fire on May 9 in the community of Cadotte Lake.

Dylan Moberley-Horseman** (24) of Cadotte Lake was taken into custody yesterday on an outstanding warrant of arrest and has been charged with manslaughter, aggravated assault and assault causing bodily harm. He has been remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear in Provincial Court in Peace River on Monday, May 29 at 9:30 a.m.

Further to the police investigation into this incident, two youths have been charged with manslaughter, however, they cannot be identified under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

As noted in a previous media release yesterday, police arrested 19-year-old Cadotte Lake resident, Ramsey Carifelle**, this past weekend. He has been charged with manslaughter, aggravated assault and assault causing bodily harm and was remanded in custody. Carifelle is to appear in Provincial Court in Peace River on Monday, May 29 at 9:30 a.m.

In addition to members of the Peace Regional RCMP Detachment and its General Investigation Section (GIS), investigators from the RCMP’s Major Crimes Unit – North (MCU) and Forensic Identification Section (FIS) contributed to the investigational efforts in this case.

Police would like to thank the public and the media for their assistance during the course of this investigation.

Given that this matter is now before the court, no additional information will be provided