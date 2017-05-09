Peace Regional RCMP and Major Crimes Unit investigate fatal house fire

RCMP

News release

Cadotte Lake, Alberta – Early this morning, at approximately 4:53 a.m., members of the Peace Regional RCMP Detachment responded to a report of a house fire in the community of Cadotte Lake in which one individual died.

The investigation is in its early stages and is utilizing the resources of the RCMP’s Major Crimes Unit – North (MCU), as well as members from the Peace Regional RCMP Detachment. A fire investigator is on scene and will be conducting a thorough examination of the home to determine the cause of the fire.

New information will be provided to the media by way of updates when it becomes available.

The Peace Regional RCMP would like to hear from anyone who may have information about this matter and asks that they call 780-624-6611.

