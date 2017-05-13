Peace Regional RCMP and Major Crimes Unit continue to investigate fatal house fire

RCMP

News release

Cadotte Lake, Alberta – Early on the morning of Tuesday, May 9, at approximately 4:53 a.m., members of the Peace Regional RCMP Detachment responded to a report of a house fire in the community of Cadotte Lake in which one man died.

Today, police can confirm that the deceased person has been identified as 31-year-old Marvin Nahachick Jr.* of Cadotte Lake. An autopsy was completed yesterday at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Edmonton.

The police investigation is ongoing with members from the RCMP’s Major Crimes Unit (MCU), as well as from the Peace Regional RCMP Detachment.

New information will be provided to the media by way of updates when it becomes available.

The Peace Regional RCMP would like to hear from anyone who may have information about this matter and asks that they call 780-624-6611.

