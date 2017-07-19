Major paving and upgrading project in progress at “Highway 2 Gas Bar” parking lot in McLennan

Tom Henihan

Express Staff

A large paving and upgrading project got underway on July 5 at the parking lot of McLennan Home Hardware, Lakeview Foods and Highway 2 Gas Bar.

Bruce Brulotte, proprietor of Home Hardware and Highway 2 Gas Bar, and owner of the Highway 2 -Centre Street property, anticipates that if the weather cooperates the project will be completed by August 3.

The laying of pipe across Centre Street called for the closure of the street from Highway 2 to 2nd Avenue N.W for two days and with a brief closure when it comes time to repave the dug up section this should be the only road closure related to the project.

Good Brothers Construction from Grande Prairie is doing the initial work of putting in five catch basins and one manhole before the principal paving contractor Knelson, also from Grande Prairie begin paving the lot

Brulotte is also putting in new sidewalks on the perimeter of the property on Highway 2 and Centre Street.

While the work is in progress, there will be no interruption of access to the gas pumps, convenience story, Lakeview Foods or Home Hardware.

Highway 2 Gas Bar already has pay at the pump service but when the project is completed video surveillance, 911-phone access and a tank monitoring system will be installed to allow for 24-hour access at the pumps.