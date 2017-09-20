Fall Parade of Programs a one-stop shopping opportunity

Mac Olsen

The Falher Curling Rink was the place to check out on Sept. 14, for available programs and services.

The Fall Parade of Programs was held there in the afternoon, and various organizations participated.

“It’s great for our fall and winter activities in the Smoky River Region, for one-stop shopping,” says Lynn Farrell, the Director of Community Services for the Town of Falher.

The organizations that participated included Smoky River Family and Community Support Services, Smoky River Community Adult Learning and Literacy, Junior Forest Wardens, the Smoky River Minor Hockey Association, Road Warriors Taekwondo, the Twilight Figure Skating Club, Smoky River Pond Hockey, the Falher Curling Club, the Smoky River Gymnastics Club, the Smoky River Dance Society, the Big River View Snow Club and the Smoky River 4-H 4-Ever Club.

They provided information and took registrations for their programs.