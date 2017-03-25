Parade of Programs held at the Log Cabin

Mac Olsen

Express Staff

@SmokyRiverExprs

The Town of Falher hosted the annual Parade of Programs at the Log Cabin in the afternoon of March 15.

Eleven groups participated in the event, including the Smoky River Soccer Club, and Smoky River Family and Community Support Services.

Also present was Healing Reins Equine Assisted Learning. In the photo above, left-right, are owner/operator Nancy Roussel and Jeanna Haberlund.

Approximately 150 people attended the event, getting information about the programs and services, and registering for them accordingly.