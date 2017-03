Mac Olsen

Express Staff

@SmokyRiverExprs

The Town of Falher hosted their annual Parade of Programs at the Log Cabin on March 15.

Eleven organizations partcipated, including the Smoky River Soccer Club and Smoky River Family and Community Support Services.

Approximately 150 people attended and signed up for the respective programs or received information about them.

Look for a photo and caption about this event in the March 22 edition of the Smoky River Express.