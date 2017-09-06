Tri-Divisional Orientation attended by over forty new teachers to the region

Tom Henihan

Express Staff

The seventh annual Peace River, High Prairie and Holy Family school boards’ Tri-Divisional New Teacher Orientation took place at G.P. Vanier on August 28.

Over fifty teachers attended the 8.45am to 4pm orientation that began with an introduction by Mary Briend, HFCRSD division learning coach.

Briand introduced leaders from the three divisions who traveled from High Prairie and Peace River to attend the event in Donnelly.

Superintendent Betty Turpin and assistant superintendent Cora Ostermeier of HFRCSD, deputy superintendent Karen Penny and Jeff Thompson, supervisor of teaching and learning of PRSD and HPSD superintendent Laura Poloz were presented to represent their divisions.

Maurice Mayer, divisional mentor coach with PRSD, Corinna Horsman incoming mentor coach with HPSD, Paula Murphy, outgoing HPSD mentor coach along with Briand organized this year’s event.

From 9am to 10pm, keynote speaker Sandra Woitas offered a presentation on inspiration.

Woitas is a longtime educator and a passionate advocate for disadvantaged children, who has received numerous awards and honours for her work in education and advocacy.

During her hour long presentation Woitas emphasized the importance of establishing relationships, and the value of giving precedence to communication and establishing a rapport with students and staff.

Woitas also gave a presentation on “Teacher Wellness” in the afternoon.

Outgoing HPSD divisional mentor coach Paula Murphy also gave a 45-minute presentation on “Student Engagement.”

The daylong session was paced with coffee breaks and lunch along with “Break Out Sessions.”

Following Sandra Woitas’s second presentation the teachers participated in a survey before boarding buses back to their respective regions.