Orange Creamsicle Smoothies for the child in you

What You’ll Need

1 11-ounce can mandarin oranges in juice

1/2 cup frozen pineapple chunks

1/2 cup vanilla yogurt or vanilla soy yogurt

1 tablespoon honey

1 cup vanilla soy milk

1/2 cup ice

How to Make It

Open can of oranges and drain. Place in a zip-top plastic bag and freeze several hours.

Place the frozen oranges and pineapple chunks in the bottom of a blender, Vita Mix, or food processor.

Add the remaining ingredients in the order listed. Puree until the mixture reaches the texture of a milkshake

Add more ice, if desired, until an icy consistency is achieved.

Per serving: 236 calories, 2 g fat (1 g saturated fat), 3 mg cholesterol, 50 g carbohydrate, 3 g fiber, 8 g protein, 46% vitamin A, 96% vitamin C, 28% calcium, 7% iron