Bilingual Online Community Calendar offers an effective way for organizations to reach the community



Tom Henihan

Express Staff

The launch and training session of the Bilingual Online Community Calendar took place on September 12 at Falher Library.



Dion Computers is the technical administer for the online Community Calendar.



Owner Alain Dion along with technical support provider Sheldon Chomiak were on hand to lead those in attendance through the process of posting information to the calendar and accessing information on one’s phone or other device.



The concept of the community calendar is potentially a very effective means for schools, community organizations and other societies to announce their upcoming events by getting information to the community in a timely, reliable and easily accessible manner.



Organizations can also add a link to their posts if they wish to provide more lengthy or detailed information.



While Facebook is commonly used to announce activities or post school and sport events schedules, not everyone is a Facebook member.



By contrast, everyone in the community can avail of the community calendar without going through the process of becoming a member or having to sign in.



There are too way to access the Online Bilingual Community Calendar, either by going directly to https://smokyriverregion.com/play/en/calendar/ or by going to https://smokyriverregion.com/, then pressing on the Community Events Calendar under “Just Press Play.”



The calendar can then be bookmarked for quick, easy access.



Schools and organizations currently posting to the calendar are Falher Library, Smoky River FCSS, Village of Donnelly, Town of McLennan, MD of Smoky River, Village of Girouxville, ACFA Regionale De Riviere La Paix, Le CAFÉ Nord-Ouest, Societe historique et genealogique de Smoky River, McLennan Chamber of Commerce, Smoky River Community Adult Learning Council, Ecole Heritage, GP Vanier, Ecole Routhier, Smoky River Bowling Lanes and Prairie Parent Link.



Smoky River Economic Development and Falher Library are coordinating the Bilingual Online Community Calendar.



Organizations interested in posting on the platform should contact Jackie Hockey at Jhockey.library@gmail.com or Diane Chiasson at ecdev@smokyriverregion.com.