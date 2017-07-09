PICs – Oh, Canada! at the Villa Beausejour, fundraiser held for seniors’ programming July 9, 2017 · by Admin2015 · The Villa Beausejour in Falher held their annual family barbecue and a fundraiser, including for the Centennial Blanket pictured above, on June 28. In the photo, from left, are Sharon Larson, who is taking the Centennial Blanket, the pillow and tote bag to her aunt, Louise Crocker, in Sydney, Nova Scotia; Aline Roy, the Villa’s administrator; and Cathy Dunne, the highest bidder for the fountain and frog ornament; and Doreen Brulotte, the highest bidder for the gift basket. (contributed photo) is Tamara Strebchuk, the highest bidder for the chalk and board. Proceeds go to seniors’ programming. Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email