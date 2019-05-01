Obituary – Walter Tanasichuk

Walter Tanasichuk long time resident of Guay School area, passed away peacefully with his girls by his side on January 12th, 2019 at the age of 89 at the Scared Heart Health Center, McLennan.



Walter was born September 1929 to William and Nellie on the family farm, he was the youngest of nine children. He is predeased by his parents, brothers and sisters, Annie (Ciaciak), John, Pete, Mary (Winnincky), Matt (Metreo), Elsie (Jackson), Andy and Mike.



Walter enjoyed dancing in his younger days, as well as farming, auction sales, gardening and ice fishing on the warm winter days.



He is survived by his girls and sons in law- Carol (Peanut) & Leo Girard, Ann Marie & Andy Servant, Cindy & Ross Pentley, Karen & Marcel Lubeck. 6 grandchildren- Tina Girard, Steven Servant, Timothy Tanasichuk, Kristy & Kelly Rees, Evelyn Lubeck. 2 great grandchildren, Xander Tanasichuk and Madison Girard. As well as numerous nieces and nephews.



A memorial service will be held May 11th, 2019 at 1 pm, at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Guay School.



He has left us with everlasting memories we can forever love and cherish, including his whistle and unique hums. He will be deeply missed but never forgotten.