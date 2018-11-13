Obituary – Walter Galway Ewing passes away at the age of 78

Walter Galway Ewing, resident of Girouxville, formerly of the Fairview area, passed away on September 29, 2018, at the Sacred Heart Health Center in McLennan, Alberta, at the age of 78.



Walter was born in Camrose to William Galway Ewing and Marjorie Ellen (Rutter) on May 22, 1940.



The family moved to Drumheller after the war, where Walter and his siblings attended school.



Walter married Connie Mackenzie, together they had three children, Herbert, Bradley and Brenda.



In 1971, Walter married Carmen Doucette of Girouxville, they made their home in Fairview for many years where their children Rodney and Cherie grew up an attended ST Thomas More school.



Walter retired in 2006, after years of driving truck, road construction and over 45 years of working in the oil patch. Walter was a mentor to hundreds of young men who worked with him on his rig be it Beaver Drilling Rig #1. #9 or #6.



One of his hobbies was creating leather tooled works of art, each individually planned for the receiver. His joy was spending time at the cabin at 5 Star with Carmen their children and grand children. He even picked up a golf club occasionally.



Walter is survived by Carmen, his wife of nearly 47 years.



Son: Bradley (Faye), grandchildren Nicole (Shane) and Shawn (Mallory).



Daughter: Brenda, granddaughters Koral and Bryanna.



Son: Rodney (Debbie), grand daughter: Jena Rae (Brad) Gorham, great grandson Karsten, and grandson: Brandon.



Daughter: Cherie (Don) Schulz, granddaughter: Britny (Anthony) Emsley, great granddaughter Charli; granddaughter: Jordyn Daubert (Cesar Heraud); granddaughter: Jamie Daubert (Steven Bevill), great grand children, Blake, and Karlee. Grandson Chad Daubert. Fallon Schulz and Braylon Schulz



His brother Herb (Pat) of Pincher Creek, his sister Dorothy (Don) Allan of Calgary, brother in law, Doug Barnard of Acme, sister in law Linda Ewing of Fort Saskatchewan.



His sister in law Lorraine of Falher, his brother in law Fern (Jocelyne) of Girouxville, bother in law Camille of Falher, sister in law Rhonda Girard of Busby, sister in law Rachel (Earl) Hayden of Grande Prairie.



Many cousins, nieces and nephews.



Walter was predeceased by his parents William and Marjorie (Rutter) Ewing; his brothers Douglas and Denis, his sister Shirley Barnard.



He was also predeceased by his son Herbert in 2001.



His parents in law Jean Emile and Agathe (Soucy) Doucette and brother in law Roger Doucette.



A funeral, with Father Christian officiating, was held at the church of Our Lady of Lourdes, in Girouxville on October 4 2018.



Funeral arrangements and internment of ashes, October 5, 2018 under the direction of Chapel of Memories, Peace River.



If desired donations to the Parish Our Lady of Lourdes or the Girouxville Museum in memory of Walter are gratefully accepted.