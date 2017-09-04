Obituary – Celebration of life for Simone Laberge to be held Sept. 1

LABERGE née GRENIER (SIMONE)

À Calgary, le 18 août 2017, à l’âge de 86 ans, est décédée Simone Laberge, veuve de Louis-Joseph Laberge. Elle laisse dans le deuil ses cinq enfants Paulin (Lea Carmen), Myriam (Don Haythorne), Chantal (Louis-Paul Cullen), Christine (Dwight McLelland) et Marc (Michele Rylin), ses neuf petits-enfants (Madeline et Justin Laberge, Sean, Elizabeth et Jeremy Cullen, Justin et Janelle Grimm, Renae et Jaiden Laberge), ses sœurs Marie-Rose Lavoie née Grenier et Rita, son frère Bertrand ainsi que plusieurs beaux-frères et belles-sœurs, neveux et nièces, autres parents et amis.

Épouse et mère dévouée, Simone s’est également brillamment distinguée au service de sa communauté, particulièrement à la cause des franco-albertains. Triplégique clouée dans un fauteuil-roulant à compter de 1986, elle a éventuellement recommencé à répandre inlassablement son amour, sa sagesse et ses encouragements dans son entourage immédiat et, par la suite, par l’entremise d’un hebdomadaire.

Une célébration de sa vie aura lieu le 1er septembre au Centre culturel de St-Isidore. Prières à 10h30. Célébration de la vie à 11h00 suivie d’un déjeuner léger vers 12h00. Tous sont bienvenus et pourront partager histoires, anecdotes, images et souvenirs de Simone dont les cendres seront inhumées le lendemain par ses enfants, en privé, au cimetière de Girouxville.

Ses enfants remercient vivement toutes les personnes qui se sont admirablement relayées auprès de Simone au fil des trente et une dernières années pour l’assister et lui prodiguer l’ensemble des soins dont elle avait besoin.

Votre témoignage de sympathie peut se traduire par un don à une des deux causes de Simone soit La Fondation Franco-Albertaine http://www.fondationfa.ca/ ou March of Dimes – Stroke Recovery Network http://www.marchofdimes.ca/EN/Pages/default.aspx.

Simone Laberge died Friday, August 18, 2017, at the Southwood Care Center, in Calgary. She was 86. Widow of Louis-Joseph Laberge, she is survived by her five children: Paulin (Lea Carmen), Myriam (Don Haythorne), Chantal (Louis-Paul Cullen), Christine (Dwight McLelland) and Marc (Michele Rylin), her nine grand-children (Madeline and Justin Laberge, Sean, Elizabeth and Jeremy Cullen, Justin and Janelle Grimm, Renae and Jaiden Laberge), her sisters Marie-Rose Lavoie née Grenier and Rita, her brother Bertrand as well as by several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.

Devoted spouse and mother, Simone also brilliantly distinguished herself in the service of her community, particularly in advancing the interests of Franco-Albertans. Paralysed and confined to a wheelchair since 1986, Simone eventually continued to tirelessly give out her love, wisdom and support to those near her and, afterwards through a weekly publication, to those afar.

A Celebration of Simone’s life will be held on September 1st at the St-Isidore Cultural Centre. Prayers at 10:30 AM. Celebration at 11 AM followed by a light lunch at 12:00 PM. All who wish to attend are welcome and invited to share stories, anecdotes, pictures and memories of Simone.

Her ashes will be privately laid to rest by her children the following day at the Girouxville cemetery.

Her children are deeply grateful and thank all those who have admirably assisted Simone and provided her with all the care she needed over the past thirty-one years.

Memorial gifts may be made to either La Fondation Franco-Albertaine http://www.fondationfa.ca/ or March of Dimes – Stroke Recovery Network http://www.marchofdimes.ca/EN/Pages/default.aspx.