Obituary – Ronald Francis McKenzie passes away at the age of 79

One of the most passionate and important founders of the Lakeland Eagles has passed away.

Ronald Francis McKenzie was 79.

He served on the first executive and worked tirelessly for the team for many years, especially during the glory days of the late 1990s.

McKenzie always had the time to talk hockey and attended many out-of-town games besides others at McLennan’s H.W. Fish Arena.

McKenzie was born Dec. 3, 1937 and passed away March 15, with his family by his side.

He will be lovingly remembered by: his wife, Donna, of 59 years; his children, Kyle, Laurel [Henri] and Heather [Raymond]; 12 grandchildren and

14 great-grandchildren; siblings, Lyle, Marilyn [Larry] and Hugh [Gail]; daughter-in-law, Sharon; as well as many dear relatives and friends.

He was predeceased by: his parents, Oscar and Kathleen; his son Darren; and his grandson Dean.

A celebration of Ron’s life was held March 25, 2017 at 10 a.m. at the Evergreen Funeral Home in Edmonton.

Ron’s urn was laid to rest following the service at Evergreen Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alberta Cancer Foundation in memory of Ron.