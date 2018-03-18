Obituary – Romeo Joseph Beaulieu passes away at 93

Romeo Joseph Beaulieu, long-time resident of Falher, passed away on February 26, 2018 at the age of 93, at the McLennan hospital.



He was born on August 20, 1924 in St. Germain, Kamouraska, PQ, in a family of eight children.



Romeo arrived in Falher from his natal province of Quebec in 1949, when he was 24 years old.



He bought a quarter-section of land a couple of miles north of the town. On it he built his house, granaries and a machine shed. A few years later, he bought another quarter-section close to his first on. He eventually added a third quarter-section of land to the farm.



In November 1957, he married Therese Gingras, who also came from Quebec. They had two children, Monique and Gilles. They farmed until 1978, at which point the decided to rent out their land.



For a period of six years, their land was rented out, while Romeo continued to work in the field as a hired hand.



In 1984, they had a house built in the Town of Falher, having previously sold their farm. For hobbies, Romeo and his wife would love to go wild berry picking, especially blueberries and cranberries. They also enjoyed going fishing and camping. They made numerous trips to destinations like Hawaii, Mexico, California, Nashville, the Maritimes and they also went on a European bus trip.



He enjoyed gardening an it was very remarkable how he kept his yard and garden immaculate. The weeds never had a chance to grow. He spent his days hoeing the garden and here and there in the yard.



In the winter, he would move a lot of snow around so that it would melt faster, so he could then mow his lawn sooner in the spring time.



Romeo loved to go for walks, so after they moved to town, he put a lot of miles on his shoes. He also enjoyed reading newspapers or anything that was fact, nothing fictional.



In the spring of 2014, Romeo’s health was starting to worsen, so they moved to the Villa Beausejour. Romeo and Therese celebrated 60 years of marriage in 2017. He stayed at the Villa until December 2017, when he moved to the Manoir du Lac in McLennan. He was there only a little more than two months before passing away.



Romeo is predeceased by his parents, Jules Beaulieu and Cecile Laplante, as well as his brothers, Oliver, Eugene and Arthur, and sisters Yvonne, Lucie and Laurette.



He is survived by his spouse, Therese; his children Monique (Edouard Brulotte) and Gilles (Sylvia Moerth); four grandchildren: Marilyn Brulotte (Joel Doucet), Robert Brulotte (Sheena Sullivan), Alexandre Beaulieu and Nicolas Beaulieu; three great-grandchildren: Dereck Brulotte, Caleb Doucet and Xavier Brulotte; and one brother, Albert.



There will be a memorial gathering at the Log Cabin in Falher, at 11 a.m. on March 24.