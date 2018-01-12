Obituary – Robert Godbout passes away at the age of 80



Robert Godbout, a resident of Jean Coté in his youth, passed away quietly in the North Bay Hospital December 20, 2017.



Several recent health issues had taken their toll on his body and well-being; his immune system could no longer protect him.



Robert, known as Bob to many, is predeceased most recently by his wife Gail (Whitteker) on March 4, 2017. At the time they resided in Mountain, ON. Subsequently, Robert briefly resided in places he had previously lived including New Market ON, Calgary and finally North Bay ON (the place he made his home after leaving the Canadian Air Force in the early 1960s). Robert worked in housing construction and at various times proudly worked with his sons on a number of projects. Robert is also predeceased by his parents Joseph and Laure Anna and siblings Benoit and Claudette Sherington.



He will be sadly missed by his sons: Robert Jr (Kim) of North Bay ON; Cory (Christine) of New Market ON; Colin (Seychelle) of Calgary; grandchildren: Jenna, Kelsey, Abigail and Cody; and the mother of his oldest son, Patricia of North Bay.



Robert also leaves behind siblings: Pauline (Gottfried) Weber of High Prairie; Lina Ouellette of Falher; Jeannine (Claude) Dion of Falher; André (Jeannine) Godbout of Kelowna; and Joan Godbout of Grande Prairie. We will miss our brother. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and their families.



A celebration of the lives of Gail and Robert will be held at a later date.