Obituary – Robert Ghislain Sasseville passes away at the age of 83

Ghislain Robert Sasseville, of Jean-Cote, passed away peacefully on December 17, 2016 in Peace River at the age of 83. Ghislain was born in Desbiens, Lac-St-Jean, Québec, to Thomas and Adelaide (née Tremblay) on June 30, 1933. He worked as a farmer and was known for his strong work ethic, sense of humour and generous heart.

Ghislain is lovingly survived by his wife, Madeleine of 57 years, children, Francine Lambert, Jules, Yvon, Alma (Bob) Rodgers, Eveline (James) Luce and Joanne (Marc) Belzile; 10 grandchildren, a great-grandson, six brothers and three sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, daughter Rita, and siblings, Lucien, Leopold, Yolande and Gracia.

Funeral Services took place on Thursday, December 22, 2016 at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church, Peace River. Interment at Jean-Côté Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to Peace Palliative Care Society. Funeral Arrangements were under the direction of Chapel of Memories, Peace River.