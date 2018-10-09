Obituary – Remi Henri Gauthier passes away at the age of 65

Remi Henri Gauthier, long-time resident of Brooks, Alberta, formerly of Donnelly, passed away suddenly on September 12, 2018 in Brooks at 65 years of age.



Remi, fondly known as Mimi, was born on August 22, 1953 at McLennan Hospital to Gilbert and Emilienne Gauthier and was raised on a farm south of Donnelly, Alberta.



He attended Georges P. Vanier School in Donnelly before going to NAIT to become a professional cook/chef. For many years, Remi worked as a cook in Edmonton, Red Deer, Jasper and the famous Donnelly Corner.



In 1996, he moved to Brooks, AB where he worked for JBS Lakeside Packers as a meat processor until his retirement on June 25, 2018. Remi was looking forward to coffee time at the restaurant with friends.



Remi was predeceased by his father Gilbert Gauthier, his brothers Marcel and Daniel, his nephew Matt Shupenia and his grand-parents.



He is survived by his mother Emilienne Gauthier of McLennan, his brothers Laurent (Germaine) of Bassano, Paul (Denise) of Grande Prairie, Michel (Jan) of Peace River, Victor (Ying) of Donnelly, as well as his sisters Angela (Roger) Laurin, Rachel (Henri) Cloutier, and Denise Shupenia (David Doucet) all of Donnelly and his sisters-in-law Susan Gauthier of Grande Prairie and Rhonda Clarke-Gauthier of Donnelly.



He also leaves to mourn his passing his godchild Hélène McKay, numerous nephews and nieces, aunts and uncles, and many friends.



A funeral service for the late Remi Gauthier was held September 29, 2018 at 10:30 a.m. at Eglise Sacré-Coeur in Donnelly with Deacon Reg Bouchard officiating.



Interment followed at the Sacré-Coeur Cemetery, Donnelly.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Cancer Society, In the Woods Animal Rescue (Box 134 Nampa, AB) or SPCA as expressions of sympathy.



Funeral arrangements were under the directions of Choice Memorial Cremation & Funeral Services (Calgary) and Chapel of Memories (Peace River).