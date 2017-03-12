Obituary – Reine Angèle Lauzé passes away at the age of 85

Reine Angèle Lauzé, lifetime resident of Falher passed away, peacefully at McLennan Sacred Heart Hospital on February 15, 2017 at the age of 85 years. Reine was born on January 6th, 1932; the 12th of 13 children to Alexandre and Marie-Louise Hachey; she lived her youth on a farm north of Falher, Alberta until she moved to McLennan at the age of 16 to apprentice as a hairdresser with her sister, Laurette McMillan.

Reine moved back to Falher where she continued her hairdressing while also working at the Co-op, and that’s where she met the love of her life, Gilbert Lauzé. They married on November 11, 1954 and together, they raised four children, Diane, Donald, Richard and Robert. She could often be heard saying that if she’d kept all the hair she’d cut in her lifetime, the pile would be big enough to fill a room. As an active member in the community, Reine spent several years volunteering with the Ladies Auxiliary and the genealogical society, when she wasn’t baking for her family.

Reine had an artistic edge, to which she passed on to each of her grandchildren. She loved painting with oil and had a talent for painting people and animals and she shared these gifts by teaching others her craft in the college basement for many years. Reine demonstrated her kindness and patience with her beloved grandchildren; when she wasn’t busy in the community, she devoted her time to teaching them to play piano, paint, bake, cook and sew as well as many other crafts. Reine’s other passion was gardening and in the summer months, you would find her everyday with her sun hat, sun shirt, rubber boots, donning a pair of gardening gloves and working away at her garden…her masterpiece.

Reine was well known in the community for showing off her little dog, Samantha, and all of her tricks, and could be seen on any given day, taking her for walks. An avid entertainer, Reine never left for an outing without her little book of jokes, she always wanted to be prepared in case she was asked to tell one. Her grandkids will miss her generosity and the full pantry of treats and bottomless jar of gummies; Monique and Lauren will miss her sleepover invites of which she’d make a comfy nest next to her bed. Dalyn will miss her cuddly hugs and endless Nutella sandwiches; Stéphane, her hospitality and how she happily greeted her grandchildren AND all of their friends. Joël will miss ditching his own lunch in favour of Mémère’s home-cooked meals.

Reine’s grandkids will always remember her for her patience; how she’d take the time to teach of them to sew sleeping bags for their teddies and matching pajama pants for themselves. She gave so much of her time and care to make their childhoods memorable. A funny memory that comes to mind is when three-year-old Justin was helping Mémère bake cookies, he inquisitively asked, “Mémère, why are you the boss of the World?” Mémère replied, “I’m not.” To which Justin responded, “Yes, you are Mémère, you’re the boss of everyone!” Her family will remember her for her humour and wit and the fabulous meals she would make during family gatherings.

Reine was predeceased by her husband, Gilbert in May of 2013, as well as many other friends and family members. She is survived by her children Diane Pelletier (Daniel) and their children, Monique, Stéphane and Joël; Donald, Richard, Robert (Shelley) and their children, Justin, Dalyn and Lauren; Gerard and Lilian Hachey, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

As a final goodbye, in Mémère’s famous parting words…see you later, Alligator.