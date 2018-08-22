Obituary – Rebecca May Glenn passes away at the age of 93

Rebecca May Glenn, resident of Grande Prairie, passed away Sunday, August 12, 2018, at Mackenzie Place, at the age of 93 years.



May was born August 1, 1925 in Edson, AB.



She enjoyed traveling, knitting and sewing and made doll clothes and wedding dresses.



She will be missed by her children: Ken (Rollie), Wayne (Kathryn), Robert, Gordon (Judy), and Larry; son in-law Don Nadon; 19 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren; sister Mary Kirkham; and brothers: Pat (Adoline) Glenn, and Joe (Hedy) Glenn.



She was predeceased by her husband Clarence Glenn; daughter Linda Nadon; grandsons Kenneth Martin Glenn and Billy Glenn; and brothers: Bill Hakes, Denis Hakes, and Clarence Glenn.



A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, August 17, 2018 at 2:00 pm at Christ Church Anglican (6610 Poplar Drive).



Memorial donations may be made to Canadian Cancer Society (200, 325 Manning Road NE, Calgary, AB, T2E 2P5) or to Disabled Transportation Society (9505 122 St, Grande Prairie, AB, T8V 611).



