Obituary – Ray Irvin Emerson passes away at 105

It is with sadness that we announce the passing of Ray Irvin Emerson on Thursday, January 19, 2017, at the age of 105 years, at the Manoir Du Lac, in McLennan, AB.

Ray was born in Ward County, North Dakota on January 15, 1912, the eighth youngest of eight sisters and four brothers.

Arriving in Canada by train in 1928, he stayed with and worked with family and neighbours who had arrived in Canada earlier until acquiring a homestead south of Eaglesham at the age of 16.

On April 27, 1937, he married Elsie Childers, his wife of 71 years, and they had four children: Irvin, Raymond (June), Allan (Claire), and Sylvia (John). There are five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his wife Elsie and son Irvin, as well as seven of his sisters and four brothers.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

