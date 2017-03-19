Obituary – Norma Clemens passes away at the age of 85

It is with great sadness that our family announces the passing of Norma “Normie” Clemens of McLennan, Alberta on March 2, 2017 at the age of 85 years.

Norma will be lovingly remembered by her children Greg (Joan), Deborah, Sandi (Antti) and Kevin (Suzanne), as well as her three grandchildren, Cori, Lyndon and Jordan (Allyne) and her sweet great-granddaughter, Ocea.

Norma was predeceased by her beloved husband Peter.

She will always be cherished and remembered by her love, kindness and giving ways to all. A service of Remembrance will be held for the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Society