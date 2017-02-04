Obituary – Mary Louise Cloutier passes away at the age of 80

Mary Louise Cloutier, of McLennan, Alberta, formerly of Girouxville, passed away at the age of 80 years on December 20, 2016. Mary was born in Edmonton, Alberta to Leon and Margareta (nee Cordy) Vandele, on January 31, 1936.

She is survived by her loving children: Maurice (Edith) of Girouxville, Edna (Norm) Owens of Falher, Ronald of Girouxville and Annette (Reinhard) Schlief of Red Deer; 11 grandchildren: Aline, Shane, Angele, Pauline, Jackie, Raelyn, Thomas, Sarah, Scott and Shannon; and six great-grandchildren: Max, Zac, Annie, Payton, Summer and Tyson.

She was predeceased by her parents, Leon and Margareta Vandele; her husband, Paul Cloutier (1991); and son, George Cloutier (1981).

Funeral services took place on December 29, 2016 at Chapel of Memories Ltd. in Peace River.

Funeral arrangements were under the direction of Chapel of Memories in Peace River. Donations may be made to the Smoky River Palliative Care Society as expressions of sympathy.