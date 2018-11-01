Obituary – Marvyn Daniel Dupuis passes away at 76

Marvyn Daniel Dupuis, 76, passed away Sunday October 7, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada, where he lived for the past twenty-five years.



He had a courageous but very brief battle with cancer. He fought it with his ever present smile and sense of humor, bringing comfort to those around him through his struggle.



After spending over 50 years in Alberta farming and then engaging in commercial real estate, Marvyn moved to Las Vegas and established what became a successful business in the financial services industry, which eventually led to partnering with his son Troy to expand into a nationally recognized company.



Marvyn greatly enjoyed traveling, having visited over 40 countries, always striking out on his own off the beaten path to gain a firsthand experience of what life was like in other parts of the world.



Marvyn also leaves an ongoing legacy of giving, having established the M. Dupuis Foundation in the area where he went to school as a boy.



The foundation has and will continue to assist selected young people with financial needs in obtaining a college degree.



Marvyn is survived by his wife Elena, sons Troy, Brian, and Adrian, as well as brothers Ross and John, sisters Linda and Darlene, and numerous nieces and nephews. Marvyn’s family and many friends will dearly miss his infectious sense of humor, his unending generosity, and the example he set for what can be accomplished in life with a positive attitude.



