Obituary – Madeleine Sasseville passes away at the age of 83

Madeleine Lorette Sasseville (née Bérubé) formerly of Jean-Côté, passed away peacefully on July 21, 2017 at Sutherland Place in Peace River at the age of 83 years.

Madeleine was born in Beaumont, AB to Marie-Louis and Marie-Anne (nee Magnan) on October 22, 1933.

She worked side by side with her husband Ghislain on their farm until they retired to St. Isidore.

Madeleine is lovingly survived by her children, Francine Lambert, Jules, Yvon, Alma (Bob) Rodgers, Eveline (James) Luce, Joanne (Marc) Belzile, 9 granddaughters, 1 grandson, 1 great-grandson, sister Juliette Bélanger and sister-in-law Madeleine Bérubé, as well as numerous brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by husband Ghislain, daughter Rita, parents Marie-Louis and Marie-Anne, brothers Eugene, Michel, Romuald, Joseph and sisters Alma, Laure-Anne, Thérèse and Marie-Anna.

A Funeral Service was held on Saturday, July 29 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church in Peace River.

Interment took place at the Jean-Côté Cemetery.

If friends so desire donations may be made to the Alberta Diabetes Foundation and/or the Alberta Alzheimer Society as expressions of sympathy.

The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Dr. McKeown, staff at Sutherland Place and StoneBrook.

Funeral arrangements under the direction of Chapel of Memories Peace River, Alberta P:780-624-2686