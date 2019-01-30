Obituary – Lucienne Germaine Pitre (née Lambert) passes away at 74

Lucienne Germaine Pitre (née Lambert), long-time resident of Girouxville, Alberta, passed away peacefully at the Sacred Heart Community Health Centre in McLennan, Alberta on January 11, 2019, at the age of 74. She was born on February 18, 1944 in McLennan to Rose de Lima (née Lemay) and Raoul Lambert.



Lucienne is survived by her son, Richard (Michelle); daughter, Linda (Rick) Bennett; grandchildren, Robert Pitre, Derek Pitre, Jesslyn de Medeiros and Daniel de Medeiros; four sisters, three brothers, and many nephews and nieces. She is predeceased by her parents; brother, Raymond; and loving husband of 49 years, Jacques.



Lucienne was born in McLennan and lived her entire life in the Girouxville area. She and Jacques bought a grain farm in 1973 and then, shortly thereafter, started Pitre Insurance Agencies Ltd., which they operated until the late 1990s. Her life was a busy one and her careers included teacher, insurance agent, farmer, wife and mother. Lucienne enjoyed endless activities with her family including camping, hunting, boating, curling, reading, playing scrabble and much, much more. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.



Funeral services for the late Lucienne Pitre were held January 19, at the Notre-Dame de Lourdes Parish in Girouxville, with Deacon Reg Bouchard officiating and Henri Lambert assisting.



Interment will follow on July 1, 2019 at the Notre Dame de Lourdes Cemetery. Funeral arrangements were under the direction of Chapel of Memories Funeral Homes.