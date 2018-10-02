Obituary – Lise Au (nee Sylvestre) passes away at the age of 60

In loving memory of Lise Au (nee Sylvestre) who passed away suddenly in Sudbury on Thursday, September 20, 2018 at the age of 60 years.



Lise leaves behind her children; Natalie Tonne (Trevor) of Calgary, AB, Amy Wickins (Ron) of Rocky Mountain House, AB, Stephan Au of Edmonton, AB, her grandchildren; Emily, Eden, and Brighton and her mother Cecile Sylvestre (nee Boivin) of McLennan, AB.



Dear sister of Gilbert Sylvestre (Marge) of Falher, AB, Elizabeth (Art Chenard) of Edmonton, the late Jacque Sylvestre (infant child), Mariette Press of Edmonton, AB, Annette (Denis Bourassa) of Falher, AB, Yvette (Marvin Scriven) of Surrey, BC, Rene Sylvestre of Hythe, AB, Jacques Sylvestre (Barb) of Edson, AB, Pierrette (Emile Chenard) of Grande Prairie, AB, Jean-Louis Sylvestre of Tangent, AB and the late Paul Sylvestre (Darlene).



She was predeceased by her father Donat Sylvestre in 1982 and by an infant child. Lise was born in McLennan AB on March 27th, 1958. For the last 6 years, she had been a resident of Sudbury ON. Some of Lise’s favourite pastimes were playing games, photography, crafts and doing research on her family’s history. She will be remembered as an open and talkative individual who was very generous with her time and skills any chance she could be. She loved cooking for others, enjoyed a good get together/party and liked to organize different events throughout her life. A celebration of her life will take place in Valleyview, Alberta on Saturday, October 6th, 2018 at 11 am at Emmanuel Baptist Church.



All are welcome. Donations, in Lise’s memory, can be made directly with her family. Cremation arrange- ments in care of Simple Wishes of North – Sudbury.