Obituary – Leron “Lonny” Alfred Tanguay passes away at 74

Leron “Lonny” Alfred Tanguay was born August 7, 1944 in the McLennan hospital. He was the only child of Alfred and Clara (Pellant) and they lived on the family farm east of Donnelly.



In the winters, Lonny loved to skate and play hockey on the outdoor rink in Donnelly and eventually played for the McLennan Red Wings, the Falher/McLennan combines, Viden’s and the McLennan Steamers.



Lonny was proud of the many jobs that he held over the years.



He worked as the last door-to-door milkman serving the area between Nampa and Guy. He also worked for Danbrook and Pelland, N.A.R. and lastly the Town of McLennan.



After retirement, Lonny would be found performing his daily on-the-clock drives keeping a watchful eye on the town of McLennan and the surrounding area, working on projects in his workshop, tending to his yard and garden, and watching the many hockey games.



Lonny passed away on October 19, 2018 at the McLennan hospital.



He leaves to mourn, his wife of 52 years Claire (Lessard) Tanguay, his son Jil Tanguay (St. Albert), daughter Michelle (Julien) Dubrule (Peace River), and his grandchildren: Delanie, Tye, Spencer and Alissa. Lonny’s family is grateful for the prayers, kindness, hugs, tears, and visits extended to them throughout these past few weeks.