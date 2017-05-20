Obituary – Leon Armand Brulotte passes away at the age of 96

Leon Armand Brulotte, a life-long resident of the Falher area, passed away in the Sacred Heart Community Health Centre on April 20, 2017 at the age 96 years.

Leon was born in Moxee, Washington. When he was 7 years old his parents and the three boys moved back to the area and farmed south of Girouxville for many years. He attended school in Falher for a few years, then went to the residential school in Grouard for four years and returned to Pelletier School until grade 8.

In 1940, he reconnected with the love of his life, Berthe Rey, at a community social. They married on December 30, 1942. They built a house on the Brulotte farm south of Girouxville. Upon buying a third quarter of land in the Lac Magloire area in 1954, they decided to move their family house to one of their quarter sections. The first years of life on the farm were without running water, electricity or decent roads. In 1994, Berthe and Léon purchased a house in the town of Falher, where they lived for 13 years before moving to the Villa Beauséjour.

After the children left home, Leon and his wife enjoyed travelling far and near: a trip to Europe, one to a family reunion in Washington, one to Expo 86 in Vancouver and another to the Maritimes. For several years people said they could set their clocks when spotting Berthe and Léon taking their daily morning walks.

Leon enjoyed farming, gardening, knitting, quilting, and spending time with family and friends playing cards and board games. This special man had a great sense of humour and always chose to see the good side of people and situations he faced. He believed in treating others respectfully and fairly. He was always willing to help, whether it was a family member, a neighbour or a stranger.

He is survived by his children: Lorraine (Claude) Beaudoin, Edouard (Monique), Gilbert (Eileen), Michel (Lynda) and Sylvianne (Norm) Perry. He had twelve grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife Berthe in 2014.

Funeral services for the late Leon Brulotte were held on April 29, 2017 at the Ste. Anne Parish in Falher with Monseigneur Charles Lavoie officiating. Funeral arrangements were under the direction of Chapel of Memories Funeral Homes.

If friends so desire, donations can be made to the Smoky River Palliative Care Society.