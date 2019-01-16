Obituary – Leo A. St. André passes away at 74

In loving memory of Leo Alcide St. André, who was born September 25, 1944 and passed away suddenly on December 30, 2018.



Leo is survived by his son, Marc St. André (Claire); his grandchildren, Joshua and Alexander; siblings René (Carol), Carmen, Lorraine (Charles) and Denis (Rosanne). He is predeceased by his son, Chuck; brother, Bob; and parents, Veronique (née Pariseau) and Paul St. André.



A Memorial Service will be held in the summer of 2019 – perfect time of year: seeding is done and waiting on Mother Nature to do its miracle for a plentiful harvest. Memorial donations can be made to the M.S. Society or a charity of your choice.

À. Bientôt, Leo.