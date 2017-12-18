Obituary – Laurent Bouchard passes away at 90



Laurent Albert Bouchard passed away in McLennan, AB on the morning of November 25, 2017 at the age of 90 years. Laurent was born on March 11, 1927 in St. Gedeon, Lac St. Jean, PQ. He was an identical twin with Lucien and they had nine other siblings.



Dad met the love of his life, Yvonne Simoneau on July 1, 1951 at a local dance. They were married soon after on November 27, 1951 in Girouxville. They moved to McLennan that winter and subsequently to Donnelly where they raised their large family of six girls and one boy.



Laurent worked for the Northern Alberta Railway and subsequently CNR until his retirement on December 31, 1984. He and his wife loved to travel. They went on many trips with his twin and sister-in-law to places such as Ivory Coast and Europe.



In 1973, they moved to Falher where they built a bigger home to accommodate their growing family. They lived there until mom had to move to the Villa Beausejour in Falher, due to Parkinson’s illness. In 2002, mom was moved to the McLennan Nursing Home and dad moved to the Villa Beasejour where he lived until his death.



Laurent is predeceased by his wife, Yvonne Azilda Bouchard, his great-granddaughter Piper Sinead Gugin and his siblings, Irene Corneau, Leonce Bouchard, Jean-Maurice Bouchard, Angeline Bouchard and Elise Dufour.



Laurent is survived by his children, Marie Guenette (Richard), Denise Stumbough (Kip), Louise Mercier (Marcel), Jeannine Cote (Emilien), Lucie Bouchard, Carmen Roy (Laurent), Paul-Andre Bouchard, 16 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his identical twin, Lucien Bouchard, and his sisters Blandine Simard and Albertine Perron.