Obituary – Jim Doris passes away at the age of 61

It is with great sadness for the family of Jim (James Elzear) Doris to announce, he has passed away.

Jim was born on January 10, 1956 and passed away on March 13, 2017.

He was 61 years old.

A memorial service was held at the Valleyview Memorial Hall in Valleyview, Alberta on March 22.

Reverend Joan Kennedy officiated and Nathan Doris delivered the eulogy.

Friends were invited for fellowship at the hall following the service.

Funeral arrangements were under the direction of Chapel of Memories in Valleyview, Alberta.

Cremation/interment will be take place at a late date.

If friends so desire, they can make doantions to the Valleyview Health Centre as expressions of sympathy.